Arrest over man's death after body is found in home

John Cameron, 46, was found dead at a property in Glasgow on Friday.

A man has been arrested following the death of a man whose body was found in his own home.

John Cameron, 46, was found dead in a property in Stonebank Grove in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow at around 2.15pm on Friday.

It is thought there was a disturbance at the address the night before Mr Cameron was found.

Police said a 57-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.