Iraq war veteran reported missing by family traced
Paul Ellis, 53, from Glasgow, had last been seen getting train to Edinburgh.
An Iraq War veteran who was reported missing has been found.
The family of former teacher Paul Ellis launched an appeal to trace the 53-year-old from Shawlands in Glasgow.
Police Scotland said he had travelled from Glasgow to Edinburgh on Saturday afternoon before boarding a second train headed for London.
His relatives were concerned for the welfare of Mr Ellis, who served two tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan with the Royal Navy Reserve.
On Monday, the police confirmed he had been found.
The force said in a tweet: "Missing person from Shawlands, Glasgow, Paul Ellis has now been traced. Thank you to members of the public for your assistance."
