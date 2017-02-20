Iraq war veteran reported missing by family traced

Paul Ellis, 53, from Glasgow, had last been seen getting train to Edinburgh.

Paul Ellis: Former teacher has been found.

An Iraq War veteran who was reported missing has been found.

The family of former teacher Paul Ellis launched an appeal to trace the 53-year-old from Shawlands in Glasgow.

Police Scotland said he had travelled from Glasgow to Edinburgh on Saturday afternoon before boarding a second train headed for London.

His relatives were concerned for the welfare of Mr Ellis, who served two tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan with the Royal Navy Reserve.

On Monday, the police confirmed he had been found.

The force said in a tweet: "Missing person from Shawlands, Glasgow, Paul Ellis has now been traced. Thank you to members of the public for your assistance."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.