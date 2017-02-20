Two-year-old child among four injured in road smash

Emergency services called to scene of two-car crash on A71 in Strathaven.

Crash: Four people taken to hospital after Strathaven crash. 2017 Google

A two-year-old boy is among four people injured in a early morning crash at the weekend.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene of the two-car smash on the A71 in Strathaven at around 8.50am on Sunday.

The collision in the Drumclog area involved a Seat Logan - driven by a woman, 46, with a 50-year-old male passenger and the young boy - and a Dacia Logan driven by a 59-year-old man.

The 46-year-old and her passengers were taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital. Medical staff describe her condition as stable while the man and boy were released after treatment.

The 59-year-old man in the other car was taken by ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital, in Kilmarnock, and later released.

PC David Foster, of the Divisional Road Policing Unit based at Motherwell, said: "It is important that we speak to anyone who witnessed the crash to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at the Divisional Road Policing Unit based at Motherwell via 101."