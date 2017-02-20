  • STV
  • MySTV

Prisoner scarred for life in attack over cream cake

STV

Christopher Kane convicted of slashing William Douglas in face at HMP Low Moss.

Low Moss: Razor attack was carried out at prison (file pic).
Low Moss: Razor attack was carried out at prison (file pic). MarkyMarky123

A prisoner left another inmate scarred for life after slashing him with a razor in a row over a cream cake.

Christopher Kane was convicted of assaulting William Douglas to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement at HMP Low Moss in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire.

On Monday, the High Court in Glasgow heard Kane attacked Mr Douglas from behind as his victim served food at the jail.

Mr Douglas's face was ripped open on the right side from lip to neck. The jury heard Mr Douglas's teeth could be seen through the horrific slash wound.

Afterwards, Kane shouted at his victim, who was holding a towel to his face: "That's the last time you don't give me a cream cake."

Cream cakes are offered as a treat every three weeks at the jail, the court heard.

Judge Lord Clark told Kane: "The jury has found you guilty of assaulting Mr Douglas by the use of a razor. This was a brutal and vicious attack. You came up from behind and and slashed him."

The attack, which was described by advocate depute Bernard Ablett, prosecuting, as "cowardly and vicious," was captured on the jail's CCTV cameras.

Kane, who represented himself, could be seen carrying out the assault on March 21, 2015, but he claimed it was a "mystery man" who was hidden from the cameras.

The weapon was never found but police believe it could have been wrapped in toilet paper and flushed minutes after the attack.

In his closing speech to the jury, 38-year-old Kane said: "Willie told you he and I are friends. That's the truth and friends don't do that to each other. His face is f****d for life."

The jury heard Kane has a history of violence and was jailed for six years in 2009 for biting off his father's ear during a violent row in Port Glasgow while he was on home leave from prison.

Lord Clark deferred sentence on Kane until next month and ordered a risk assessment to evaluate the danger he poses to the public.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.