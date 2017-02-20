Prisoner scarred for life in attack over cream cake

Christopher Kane convicted of slashing William Douglas in face at HMP Low Moss.

Low Moss: Razor attack was carried out at prison (file pic). MarkyMarky123

A prisoner left another inmate scarred for life after slashing him with a razor in a row over a cream cake.

Christopher Kane was convicted of assaulting William Douglas to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement at HMP Low Moss in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire.

On Monday, the High Court in Glasgow heard Kane attacked Mr Douglas from behind as his victim served food at the jail.

Mr Douglas's face was ripped open on the right side from lip to neck. The jury heard Mr Douglas's teeth could be seen through the horrific slash wound.

Afterwards, Kane shouted at his victim, who was holding a towel to his face: "That's the last time you don't give me a cream cake."

Cream cakes are offered as a treat every three weeks at the jail, the court heard.

Judge Lord Clark told Kane: "The jury has found you guilty of assaulting Mr Douglas by the use of a razor. This was a brutal and vicious attack. You came up from behind and and slashed him."

The attack, which was described by advocate depute Bernard Ablett, prosecuting, as "cowardly and vicious," was captured on the jail's CCTV cameras.

Kane, who represented himself, could be seen carrying out the assault on March 21, 2015, but he claimed it was a "mystery man" who was hidden from the cameras.

The weapon was never found but police believe it could have been wrapped in toilet paper and flushed minutes after the attack.

In his closing speech to the jury, 38-year-old Kane said: "Willie told you he and I are friends. That's the truth and friends don't do that to each other. His face is f****d for life."

The jury heard Kane has a history of violence and was jailed for six years in 2009 for biting off his father's ear during a violent row in Port Glasgow while he was on home leave from prison.

Lord Clark deferred sentence on Kane until next month and ordered a risk assessment to evaluate the danger he poses to the public.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.