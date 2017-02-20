Traffic 'moving well' despite major diversions on M8

Motorists were warned of delays ahead of works, which began at Baillieston on Friday.

Baillieston: Work taking place to complete 'missing link'. Transport Scotland

Traffic is moving well despite major diversions on the M8 as ten weeks of roadworks get under way, according to transport officials.

Motorists were warned ahead of the works which began on Friday night on the M8 and A8 in Baillieston to complete the construction of the new stretch of road known as the "missing link".

The roadworks come as part of the massive multi-million pound improvement project to upgrade Scotland's motorways.

The Ballieston works will last up to ten weeks and motorists have been warned to expect delays as all routes surrounding the area are expected to be affected with a major diversion put in place.

A spokesman for Transport Scotland said: "Traffic management for the M8 diversion was implemented as planned over the weekend with the diversion now fully operational.

"Traffic has moved well through the diversion routes and Transport Scotland thank drivers for taking heed of the communications messaging to avoid the Baillieston area and use alternative modes of transport where possible.

"Transport Scotland expect it will take a few days for traffic to fully settle down as drivers become accustomed to the diversion routes and would remind drivers to avoid the Baillieston Interchange.

"Traffic Scotland's National Control Centre in South Queensferry is closely monitoring the effect of the diversion and will be assisting in the coordination of any necessary response activities throughout the 10-week period."

The diversion of the A8/M8 is needed to remove 13,000m² of existing carriageway and 40,000m³ of earth to connect the new M8 to the existing M8 which is approximately 5m higher.

Also, 12,000 tonnes of blacktop will then be laid to complete the M8 missing link.

A Transport Scotland statement added: "A major ten-week diversion of all M8/A8 traffic (east and westbound) is needed on all approaches to Baillieston Interchange to connect the newly-built M8 motorway with the existing network.

"The diversion via the newly aligned A8 will start from 8pm on Friday, February 17. Delays are expected on all diversion routes for the duration of the works.

"Access to all routes will be maintained via the newly-aligned A8. However, significant disruption is expected on the approach to Junction 8 Baillieston interchange."

