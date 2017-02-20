CCTV images released of man over assaults in Glasgow

Attacks took place in the city centre between January 27 and February 9.

Police: Man is in his late teens or early 20s.

Images have been released of a man police are seeking over a series of assaults in Glasgow.

Detectives says the attacks took place in the city centre between January 27 and February 9.

They are keen to speak to the man in the pictures as he may be able to help with their investigation.

He is described as being in his late teens or early 20s, of a slim build, and was wearing a grey or dark grey jacket with the hood up and dark blue jeans. He was seen riding a bicycle.

Anyone who recognises him has been asked to contact police at Stewart Street Station via 101.