Murder suspect 'repeatedly hit man on head with hammer'

James Brennan, 56, accused of killing John Cameron at house in Castlemilk, Glasgow.

John Cameron: Allegedly beaten to death. Police Scotland/STV

A suspect has appeared in court charged with murdering a man with a hammer and attacking a woman in a home.

James Brennan, 56, allegedly killed John Cameron, 46, on Stonebank Grove in Castlemilk, Glasgow, on Thursday. He is also charged with assaulting Marissa Murphy.

Brennan, from Castlemilk, appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday where he made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.

Court papers claim Brennan did "repeatedly strike" Mr Cameron on the head and body with "a hammer or similar instrument" to his severe injury and murdered him.

A second charge of assault claims Brennan struck Ms Murphy with "a hammer or similar instrument" on the head to her injury.

He is expected to appear for a full committal hearing next week.

