Vandals torch three cars in two attacks on same day

Police are working to establish if the incidents in Clydebank are linked.

Police: Officers are appealing for information (file pic). ©SWNS

Vandals left three cars "extensively damaged" after torching them in fire attacks.

The wilful fire-raising incidents occurred in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, on Sunday.

Two cars, a black Volkswagen Polo and a white Volkswagen Tiguan, were set on fire at around 4.15am on Antonine Gardens.

A red Vauxhall Astra was then set alight in Second Avenue, near its junction with Park Road, at around 11.45pm.

Police said a man wearing a grey hooded top with the hood up was seen throwing something at the car.

Officers said they are still working to establish if the incidents were connected in any way.

Detective constable Scott McBride said: "Our enquiries are at an early stage and at this time we have not established a motive or anything to link the incidents which left the three cars extensively damaged.

"I would like to speak to anyone who has any information that could assist in our enquiries to track down the person or persons responsible for these acts of wilful fire-raising.

"If you saw anyone hanging around the areas acting suspiciously, at the times the cars were set alight, please contact police immediately as you may be able to provide vital information."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

