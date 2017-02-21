Woman, 27, raped on footpath outside primary school

Manhunt launched after victim targeted outside Wallace Primary School.

Police: Officers sealed off area outside school. STV

A young woman has been raped on a footpath outside a primary school.

Police launched a major manhunt for the sex attacker after a 27-year-old woman was targeted on the path in Elderslie, Renfrewshire, on Monday.

Officers sealed off the area between Byres Road and Glenmalloch Place just outside Wallace Primary School as they scour the area for clues.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police received a report of a serious sexual assault on a 27-year-old woman in Elderslie on Monday. Inquiries are ongoing."

Investigation: Police are carrying out enquiries. STV

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.