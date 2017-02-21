Woman, 27, raped on footpath outside primary school
Manhunt launched after victim targeted outside Wallace Primary School.
A young woman has been raped on a footpath outside a primary school.
Police launched a major manhunt for the sex attacker after a 27-year-old woman was targeted on the path in Elderslie, Renfrewshire, on Monday.
Officers sealed off the area between Byres Road and Glenmalloch Place just outside Wallace Primary School as they scour the area for clues.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police received a report of a serious sexual assault on a 27-year-old woman in Elderslie on Monday. Inquiries are ongoing."
