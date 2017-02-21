Glasgow City Council corruption claims probed by police

Officials contact officers after internal probe into the awarding of contracts.

City chambers: Glasgow City Council probed by police and internal auditors. STV

Corruption claims at Scotland's largest council are under investigation by police.

Officials at Glasgow City Council confirmed last May that its head of audit and inspection was carrying out an internal investigation, understood to be related to procurement practices.

The local authority has now called in officers from Police Scotland as its probe into irregularities in the awarding of contracts continues. Police are currently are looking into the matter.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A matter has been raised with police and inquiries are at an early stage to assess this information."

A spokesman for the council said it would be "inappropriate" to give any details of the probe but added: "The head of audit and inspection has been carrying out an investigation as the council confirmed on May 20."

The Times reported on Tuesday that the council's executive director of land and environmental services stepped down from his senior role amid allegations of misconduct.

A number of employees were quizzed as part of the council's own investigations into the claims.

The official in question was suspended by bosses following a council investigation into allegations into irregularities in its procurement processes but later left of his own accord.

It is understood the internal probe was launched to look at contracts allegedly being awarded to companies linked to council officials.

