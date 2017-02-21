Headstone that killed boy needed 'little force' to fall

A stonemason has given evidence to the inquiry into Ciaran Williamson's death.

Gravestone: Boy was playing with friends.

A headstone that fell over and killed an eight-year-old boy required "very little force" to knock it over, an inquiry has been told.

A stonemason told the fatal accident inquiry into Ciaran Williamson's death he would have immediately fenced it off had he inspected it before the fall.

The schoolboy was playing with friends at Craigton Cemetery in May 2015 when the stone fell on him.

The site and headstone were later analysed and reported on by expert stonemason Peter Hayman.

He said in his report that the stone would have required "very little force" to tip it and in evidence said "even a strong gust of wind" could do it.

Under-cross examination, he said he did not mean it was "so perilously balanced" that wind could knock it over.

On Tuesday, he gave evidence at the fatal accident inquiry at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

The inquiry is to establish if there were any reasonable precautions that could have prevented the death.

It also aims to establish if there were any defects in the system of work which caused or contributed to Ciaran's death.

Mr Hayman's report noted the headstone would have required "very little force to tip the balance".

He said a nearby tree's roots forced the memorial to lean forward but concluded "if left without any remedial action it would have eventually failed at some point".

Mr Hayman said the angle of lean on the stone was between eight and eight and a half degrees.

Dorothy Bain QC, representing Ciaran's mum Stephanie Griffin, asked Mr Hayman if he had visited before the incident what risk he would have thought the stone would present.

The witness said that if it was leaning at the angle it was recorded at it "would be a definite hazard and danger".

He told the hearing he would still assess the particular stone as a potential danger if the angle of lean was around six degrees.

Miss Bain asked what he meant by "very little force" and he said "perhaps even a strong gust of wind".

He added "Ground heave, frost and thaw actions."

She asked: "If you had been asked to inspect the Ross memorial before the failure, would you have passed it as safe?"

Mr Hayman said "No."

Ms Bain asked: "Would would you have done?"

He replied: "I would have immediately fenced it off."

Mr Hayman said he was disappointed with the condition of some of the headstones at Craigton Cemetery.

It was heard the witness contacted the council to suggest an inspection and maintenance programme.

Under cross-examination by Mark Stewart QC, representing Glasgow City Council, it was put to the witness that he did not mean it was "so perilously balanced a gust of wind would knock it over" and he said he did not.

Mr Hayman said if the lean was to increase on that type of memorial, it would not take much to move it.

The inquiry before sheriff Linda Ruxton continues.

