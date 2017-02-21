Celtic FC want to build hotel and museum next to stadium

The club has announced plans for a major expansion around Celtic Park.

Plans: What new hotel and museum could look like. Celtic FC

Celtic FC want to build a multi-million pound development next to their stadium.

The Parkhead club have announced they will make a proposal to apply to Glasgow City Council for a development of the Celtic Park area.

The plans include the creation of a new hotel, retail store, ticketing facility and museum.

The application is part of Celtic's long-standing masterplan for the area, which aims to deliver benefits to the club and supporters as well as allow further regeneration of the east end of the city.

Development: Artist's impression of potential new development. Celtic FC

Celtic pointed out the application represents "only the first stage" in the process and it is "important to emphasise that considerable work and investment over a number of years would be required".

A statement from the club added: "There would be a number of challenges to overcome to complete a development of this scale.

"Celtic aims to be a world-class football club in everything it does. We are pleased to have made significant investment in recent years to develop the stadium and public realm area for the benefit of our supporters.

"Any further development of this kind would be a hugely positive step for the club, for our supporters and for the local community."

Sketch: Celtic FC announce plans for new development. Celtic FC

