Teenage Rangers fans chant sectarian songs on train

Police say other passengers were upset and offended by the language used.

Police: Group boarded at Glasgow Queen Street (file pic).

Police are appealing for witnesses after a group of Rangers fans sang sectarian and offensive songs on a train.

The group of four or five teenagers also sang racist songs after boarding the busy service at Glasgow Queen Street just after 6pm on Saturday, February 4.

They began singing around 6.30pm as the train headed towards Cumbernauld.

British Transport Police (BTP) said other passengers appeared to be offended and upset by the language they were using. The group got off at Cumbernald at 6.44pm.

Police wish to speak to anyone who was on board the train who may be able to identify those responsible.

The first suspect is white with ginger hair and was wearing a blue Puffa-style jacket and a blue Rangers scarf.

The others in the group were all white, aged around 16 or 17 and wearing Rangers scarves.

Anyone with information has been asked to call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text information to 61016, quoting reference number 479 4/2/17.

