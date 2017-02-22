Prisoner arrested after absconding from Castle Huntly

James John Boyle was detained in Glasgow after failing to return from home leave.

Absconded: James John Boyle was arrested on Tuesday.

A prisoner who absconded while on home leave has been arrested.

An appeal was launched to trace James John Boyle on February 8.

Police Scotland said the 24-year-old had failed to return to HMP Castle Huntly near Dundee.

The force confirmed he was arrested in Glasgow on Monday.

Boyle is expected to appear in court in due course.

