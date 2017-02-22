Prisoner arrested after absconding from Castle Huntly
James John Boyle was detained in Glasgow after failing to return from home leave.
A prisoner who absconded while on home leave has been arrested.
An appeal was launched to trace James John Boyle on February 8.
Police Scotland said the 24-year-old had failed to return to HMP Castle Huntly near Dundee.
The force confirmed he was arrested in Glasgow on Monday.
Boyle is expected to appear in court in due course.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.