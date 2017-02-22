Tributes paid to amateur footballer after sudden death

John Fowler, 26, died suddenly this week leaving friends, family and teammates in shock.

John Fowler: Tributes flood in for much-loved young man. Gordon Grenfell/Gofundme

Tributes have flooded in after the sudden death of a much-loved amateur footballer.

John Fowler, from Wishaw, Lanarkshire, died suddenly at his home this week leaving friends, family and teammates in shock.

He was found dead at his home in Wishaw on Tuesday and dozens of heartfelt tributes have been paid to the young man, who played for amateur side Cambusnethan Talbot, after the news of his passing.

Friend Gordon Grenfell set up an online gofundme page to raise cash for Mr Fowler's family to help with funeral costs. It had already raised more than £2000 on Wednesday.

He has been described as the "heart and soul of the dressing room" and a "great man, son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend" who would "light up any room he walked into."

Police said there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Fowler's death.

The gofundme page states: "We are trying to raise money to help with John's Fowler funeral costs, and take one small burden away from the family.

"John was a great man, son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend. He would light up any room he walked into and always made people smile and laugh, even if it was with his terrible dancing.

"If you could spare a little it would help a lot to lighten the load at this most heaviest of times. Thank you. Sleep easy John, you're a true gentleman. RIP."

Friend and teammate Alex Marshall said: "He was the life and soul of the dressing room. If any new boy joined the team he was always the first to welcome them in.

"A lot of the boys are finding it really hard to take. He was always the biggest character - even the match referees and opponents would agree with that."

Tributes from around the amateur football world in Scotland were also paid to the popular young man.

Dykehead Dynamos wrote: "Sad news for amateur football on the passing of john fowler thoughts go out to all friends and family at this sad time. From all at Dykehead Dynamos R.I.P bro."

AFC Ravenscraig tweeted: "The Club would like to pass on our condolences to the family of John Fowler and all at Cambusnethan Talbot. Thoughts and prayers with you all."

Louise Parker wrote on Facebook: "Absolutely devastating news about john. In complete shock. Always got John the same way... with a smile on his face, laughing, making jokes and always the life and soul of the party. Thinking of all the family. RIP John Fowler you will be sadly missed pal and never forgotten."

Ryan Patterson wrote: "Couldn't believe it yesterday when I was told. I Woke up this morning and it's hit me. I can't believe it. John Fowler one of the nicest, happiest, friendliest caring people you could meet.

"You will leave a big gap in all the family and friends life's. Rest easy Wee man. You'll be missed so much by so many."