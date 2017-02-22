Drivers face delays in Glasgow city centre after crash
Motorists urged to avoid St Vincent Street between Pitt Street and Douglas Street.
Drivers are experiencing disruption in Glasgow city centre after a crash.
Two vehicles are understood to have been involved in the collision on St Vincent Street around 4pm on Wednesday.
The road was closed between Pitt Street and Douglas Street as a result.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.
There are no reports of any injuries.
St Vincent Street was reopened to traffic shortly after 5pm.
