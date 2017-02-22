Drivers face delays in Glasgow city centre after crash

Motorists urged to avoid St Vincent Street between Pitt Street and Douglas Street.

Collision: Two vehicles understood to be involved (file pic). STV

Drivers are experiencing disruption in Glasgow city centre after a crash.

Two vehicles are understood to have been involved in the collision on St Vincent Street around 4pm on Wednesday.

The road was closed between Pitt Street and Douglas Street as a result.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

There are no reports of any injuries.

St Vincent Street was reopened to traffic shortly after 5pm.

