Pop star Paolo Nutini arrested over 'drink-driving'
The 30-year-old was charged with road traffic offences by police in Paisley.
Pop star Paolo Nutini has been arrested in for alleged drink-driving.
The 30-year-old singer, whose hits include Jenny Don't Be Hasty, Candy and New Shoes, was arrested in his home town of Paisley, Renfrewshire, on Tuesday.
It is understood he was charged by police with driving while over the legal alcohol limit.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "We can confirm that a 30-year-old man was arrested in Paisley on Tuesday, February 21, in connection with alleged road traffic offences.
"A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."
Nutini was released on an undertaking to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court at a later date.
