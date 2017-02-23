Supermarket Lidl to create 360 jobs with new Scots base

The German retailer will open a new regional distribution centre at Eurocentral.

Expansion: Lidl plans multi-million pound investment (file pic). SWNS

Supermarket Lidl will create 360 jobs by opening a new base in Scotland.

The German retailer has had proposals for a new regional distribution centre (RDC) at Eurocentral in North Lanarkshire approved.

It is planning a multi-million pound investment in the relocation of its 400-strong workforce from Livingston, West Lothian, to the new site at Eurocentral.

The new 58,000m² warehouse will replace Lidl UK's current Scottish headquarters, which the business originally moved into in 1996 and has now outgrown.

Ross Millar, managing director for Lidl in Scotland, said: "We have worked very closely with North Lanarkshire Council since 2016 and are greatly encouraged by the committee's decision at today's committee meeting.



"Our new RDC not only signifies an investment in our own infrastructure and workforce but also highlights our wider ambitions within Scotland as Lidl UK continues to experience incredible growth.

"Our expansion could not be possible without being able to recruit the right people and I am equally proud that we were the first supermarket to pay the Living Wage rate, as set by the Living Wage Foundation."

The news follows the opening of a brand new Lidl distribution centre in Southampton, Hampshire, in November 2016, which created more than 400 permanent jobs.

The firm has also committed to opening new warehouses in Wednesbury, Exeter, Bolton and Doncaster, which will create an additional 2000 jobs combined.

