  • STV
  • MySTV

Supermarket Lidl to create 360 jobs with new Scots base

Matt Coyle Matt Coyle

The German retailer will open a new regional distribution centre at Eurocentral.

Expansion: Lidl plans multi-million pound investment (file pic).
Expansion: Lidl plans multi-million pound investment (file pic). SWNS

Supermarket Lidl will create 360 jobs by opening a new base in Scotland.

The German retailer has had proposals for a new regional distribution centre (RDC) at Eurocentral in North Lanarkshire approved.

It is planning a multi-million pound investment in the relocation of its 400-strong workforce from Livingston, West Lothian, to the new site at Eurocentral.

The new 58,000m² warehouse will replace Lidl UK's current Scottish headquarters, which the business originally moved into in 1996 and has now outgrown.

Ross Millar, managing director for Lidl in Scotland, said: "We have worked very closely with North Lanarkshire Council since 2016 and are greatly encouraged by the committee's decision at today's committee meeting.

"Our new RDC not only signifies an investment in our own infrastructure and workforce but also highlights our wider ambitions within Scotland as Lidl UK continues to experience incredible growth.

"Our expansion could not be possible without being able to recruit the right people and I am equally proud that we were the first supermarket to pay the Living Wage rate, as set by the Living Wage Foundation."

The news follows the opening of a brand new Lidl distribution centre in Southampton, Hampshire, in November 2016, which created more than 400 permanent jobs.

The firm has also committed to opening new warehouses in Wednesbury, Exeter, Bolton and Doncaster, which will create an additional 2000 jobs combined.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.