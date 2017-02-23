Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on main road

Police and emergency services called to scene on A89 Coatbridge Road at 8.30am.

Crash: Woman died after collision on Coatbridge Road on Thursday. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A woman has died after she was knocked down by a car on a main road.

The pedestrian, whose age is not yet known, was struck by a Toyota Aygo on the A89 in Bargeddie, North Lanarkshire, on Thursday morning.

Police and emergency services were called to the collision on Coatbridge Road at around 8.30am and the woman was taken to hospital but died shortly after.

Officers are now investigating the incident and urged any witnesses to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal road crash on Thursday.

"Around 8.30am, a woman was struck by a car on the A89 Coatbridge Road, Bargeddie. The woman was taken by ambulance to Monklands Hospital, however, unfortunately she died.

"The female driver of the red Toyota Aygo was uninjured but has been left extremely upset by the incident."

She added: "The road is currently closed as crash scene investigators carry out enquiries at the scene.

"Officers from Road Policing at Motherwell are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information on the incident to contact them at Motherwell Police Office via 101."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.