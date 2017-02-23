Flybe flight in emergency landing after engine shut down

Plane landed at Glasgow Airport due to mid-flight engine fault en route to Birmingham.

Engine fault: Flybe Bombardier turns back after technical issue.

A Flybe flight had to make an emergency landing after shutting down one of its engines due to a fault.

The incident happened on the Flybe service between Glasgow and Birmingham on Thursday and the plane returned to Glasgow using just one engine.

The pilot chose to turn back to Glasgow and turned off engine one as a result of the technical fault. The aircraft landed safely.

A spokesman for the airline said: "Flybe can confirm that the flight returned to Glasgow Airport following a technical fault that resulted in the captain electing to shut down the number one engine as a safety precaution.

"The pilot followed all required procedures and the aircraft landed safely without incident.

"The Bombardier Q400 aircraft is designed to continue flying safely with one of its engines shut down but, as is standard procedure, the aircraft was met by the airport's emergency service vehicles.

"All 46 passengers disembarked as normal when the aircraft arrived on stand.

"The safety of its passengers and crew is the airline's number one priority and the airline apologises for any inconvenience experienced."