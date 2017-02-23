New £10m footbridge over Clyde to link Govan and Partick

The crossing could go from Water Row to Glasgow Harbour East or Riverside Museum.

Vision: Image of what the new crossing may look like. Glasgow City Council

A new £10m bridge will be built over the River Clyde to link Govan and Partick.

Glasgow City Council has appointed global engineering consultancy firm CH2M Hill to undertake the design of the new footbridge between the communities.

The pedestrian and cycle bridge will be funded through the £1.13bn Glasgow City Region City Deal and construction work is expected to begin in 2019.

CH2M Hill, formerly Halcrow, has previously delivered a number of bridges across the River Clyde, including the Clyde Arc, the Dalmarnock Smart Bridge and the Tradeston Bridge.

The bridge will be able to open to ensure vessels such as the Waverley will still be able to berth upstream.

Support for a bridge between Govan and Partick was one of the most popular themes of a three-day workshop involving members of the community from both areas.

Most of those taking part felt the bridge should cross from Water Row in Govan to either the Glasgow Harbour East site or a location beside the Riverside Museum.

Glasgow City Council leader Frank McAveety said: "Govan and Partick shared a connection for centuries and with so much regeneration happening in both communities, the time has come for this bridge to further and strengthen their development.

"I am delighted to see the beginning of work on this, the next phase of the regeneration of the Clyde."

The new connection across the Clyde is aimed at stimulating economic growth and improve links between Glasgow University and the hub of high-tech research facilities located at the new Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH).

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.