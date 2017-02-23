Rapist 'fled with his victim's trousers' after attack 

The 27-year-old woman was struck from behind outside primary school in Elderslie.

Cordon: Police sealed off area outside Wallace Primary School. STV

A rapist who pounced on his victim outside a primary school is believed to have fled with her trousers.

The attacker struck the 27-year-old woman from behind, causing her to fall to the ground, in the attack on a footpath outside the school in Elderslie, Renfrewshire, on Monday night.

Police launched a major manhunt for the sex attacker after the victim was targeted around 8pm.

Four days later, they have revealed they are still searching for the woman's trousers.

Officers sealed off the area between Byres Road and Glenmalloch Place just outside Wallace Primary School as they scoured the area for clues.

On Friday, detectives investigating the serious sex attack re-appealed to the public for information.

The man is white, between 35 and 50, of medium to stocky build with dark coloured hair that is receding on top. He was wearing dark coloured trousers and a light-coloured T-shirt.

Detective inspector Louise Harvie said: "As part of this ongoing investigation officers have carried out a full search of the area.

"As a result of these enquiries it has been established that the woman's trousers are missing.

"Officers are therefore asking local residents in that area to check their gardens and bins for any item of discarded clothing which they don't recognise as belonging to them."

Manhunt: The woman was targeted on a footpath in Elderslie. STV

Ms Harvie continued: "Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries in the local area including door to door enquiries, and are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas.

"The man responsible must be traced and I would re-appeal to anyone with information that may assist this ongoing enquiry.

"If anyone saw a man in a light-coloured T-shirt in the area around the time of the attack, or witnessed someone acting suspiciously, please come forward to police."

She added: "I am aware that this incident is concerning to the local community, however, I would like to reassure them that additional officers are patrolling the area and anyone with any concerns should speak to officers.

"Anyone with information that may assist, no matter how insignificant it may seem, should contact Paisley Police Office through 101."

