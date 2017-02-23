  • STV
Inquest opens into death of ten-year-old boy in Topshop

Kaden Reddick suffered fatal head injuries after a queue barrier fell on his head.

Kaden Reddick: Inquest heard details of death (file pic).
A ten-year-old boy who died after a queue barrier fell on his head in a Topshop store was shopping with his mother, siblings and grandmother, an inquest has heard.

Kaden Reddick was at the shop in Reading, Berkshire, on Monday, February 13, when he suffered serious head injuries.

Detective inspector Dave Turton said the incident happened as Kaden's mother Lisa Cooper Mallet, of East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, was paying at the till.

At the opening of the inquest at Reading Town Hall, Mr Turton said: "A display described as a queue barrier which he was stood next to fell over and struck him in the head and unfortunately this resulted in injuries that were fatal."

Kaden was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

After the incident at Reading's Oracle shopping centre, Topshop recalled all display stands at tills as a safety precaution, the inquest was told.

The clothing stores were closed and not reopened until the displays had been taken down, including in its international shops.

"All of those queue barriers now have been removed from all the stores," the officer said.

Kaden's parents previously paid tribute to their son.

They said: "Kaden was a loving, cheeky, energetic boy whose death will leave a huge empty hole in the lives of everybody that knew him. Our house feels empty without him."

The family said he wanted to become a teacher, saying "the saddest part of Kaden's death is that he will never be able to fulfil his potential".

Senior coroner Peter Bedford adjourned the inquest at Berkshire Coroner's Court for three months, when he said he will check the status of the police inquiries.

