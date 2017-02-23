Man arrested over death of 20-year-old in Glasgow

Steven Russell was found with serious injuries on Bardowie Street earlier in February.

Steven Russell: Died in hospital from injuries.

A man has been arrested in connection with a death in Glasgow.

Steven Russell, 20, was found with serious injuries on Bardowie Street, Possilpark, on Friday February 10.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he later died.

On Thursday, police said they had arrested a 31-year-old man over the death.

A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and the man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

