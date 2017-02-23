Man arrested over death of 20-year-old in Glasgow
Steven Russell was found with serious injuries on Bardowie Street earlier in February.
A man has been arrested in connection with a death in Glasgow.
Steven Russell, 20, was found with serious injuries on Bardowie Street, Possilpark, on Friday February 10.
He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he later died.
On Thursday, police said they had arrested a 31-year-old man over the death.
A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and the man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.