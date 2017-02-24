  • STV
Pair face trial over 'hit-and-run' of police officers

David McLean and Ryan Gilmour are accused of attempted murder in Glasgow.

Banner Drive: The incident occurred in Knightswood.
Two men are to stand trial accused of attempting to murder police officers by knocking them over.

David McLean, 30, and Ryan Gilmour, 24, are charged with assaulting police constables Deborah Lawson and Robert Fitzsimmons to their severe injury and the danger of their lives in Glasgow on October 23 last year.

It is alleged they reversed a Nissan Qashqai towards them, repeatedly struck them with the vehicle, trapped them behind the open driver's door, dragged them backwards and knocked them to the ground on Banner Drive in Knightswood.

They are accused of then driving forward towards Ms Lawson, who was lying injured in the road in front of the car, causing Mr Fitzsimmons to grab his colleague and drag her out of the way of the car.

The pair are also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice by destroying the Nissan Qashqai, which had false number plates, in a blaze at Lennox Gardens in Glasgow.

They are accused of resetting the vehicle, which had been dishonestly appropriated by theft.

It is alleged they committed a breach of the peace at Banner Drive that day when they are said to have brandished knives and bottles, pursued three men, tried to force entry into a flat and poured liquid through the letter box.

Gilmour is further charged with failing to stop the car when asked to do so by the two uniformed constables in Banner Drive that day.

The pair denied the charges when they appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday.

Gilmour also pleaded not guilty to two charges on a separate indictment on which he is accused of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance in Banner Drive.

Lady Scott set a trial date for June 21 at the High Court in Edinburgh for both indictments.

