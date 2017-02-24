  • STV
  • MySTV

Teenage killer whose mother called in police jailed

STV

Graeme Bell came home covered in blood after stabbing Patrick Ferguson to death.

Killing: Teenager stabbed Patrick Ferguson to death.
Killing: Teenager stabbed Patrick Ferguson to death. STV

A teenage killer whose mother turned him over to police for after he arrived home covered in blood has been jailed.

Graeme Bell also had a kitchen knife hanging out of his trouser pocket when he returned to his house.

The 18-year-old had previously been convicted of the culpable homicide of Patrick Ferguson in Croftfoot, Glasgow.

At the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday, Bell was jailed for ten years for killing the 48-year-old on Midcroft Avenue on February 19 last year.

Lady Stacey ordered Bell to be supervised by the authorities for two years following his release from custody.

She said: "There is only one sentence which I can impose in this case and that is custody."

Lady Stacey said Mr Ferguson cared for his mother and she was now grieving for the loss of her son.

She added: "There is nothing that I can say and there is nothing that you can say or do that can take away the grief felt by Mrs Ferguson with regards to the loss of her son."

High Court: Graeme Bell was jailed for ten years.
High Court: Graeme Bell was jailed for ten years. Deadline

Bell, of Glasgow, was originally charged with murder but convicted of the lesser charge after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow earlier this month.

In evidence, the mother of the accused, 58-year-old Pauline Bell, told the court her son came home early one morning covered in blood.

She said: "I opened the door to him and walked up the stairs behind him. His clothes were heavily stained. I noticed there was a knife hanging out of Graeme's trouser pocket. There was blood on the knife.

"I took it from his pocket and said 'I'm going to call the police'. I didn't want him to go anywhere. I wanted him to stay until the police arrived."

Bell, who had previously served a one-year jail term for assault, did not give evidence in court but claimed through his legal team that he was acting in self-defence.

It was claimed he had gone to see Mr Ferguson at his home after he had been texted by the older man and offered cannabis in return for sexual favours.

The jury rejected his version of events and heard Bell had stolen a quantity of cannabis resin from Mr Ferguson that night.

On Friday, defence advocate Donald Findlay QC told the court his client came from a respectable background.

Mr Findlay added: "He has a family who are really supportive and who are well organised. However, at some point he has gone off the rails."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.