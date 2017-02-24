Teenage killer whose mother called in police jailed

Graeme Bell came home covered in blood after stabbing Patrick Ferguson to death.

Killing: Teenager stabbed Patrick Ferguson to death. STV

A teenage killer whose mother turned him over to police for after he arrived home covered in blood has been jailed.

Graeme Bell also had a kitchen knife hanging out of his trouser pocket when he returned to his house.

The 18-year-old had previously been convicted of the culpable homicide of Patrick Ferguson in Croftfoot, Glasgow.

At the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday, Bell was jailed for ten years for killing the 48-year-old on Midcroft Avenue on February 19 last year.

Lady Stacey ordered Bell to be supervised by the authorities for two years following his release from custody.

She said: "There is only one sentence which I can impose in this case and that is custody."

Lady Stacey said Mr Ferguson cared for his mother and she was now grieving for the loss of her son.

She added: "There is nothing that I can say and there is nothing that you can say or do that can take away the grief felt by Mrs Ferguson with regards to the loss of her son."

High Court: Graeme Bell was jailed for ten years. Deadline

Bell, of Glasgow, was originally charged with murder but convicted of the lesser charge after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow earlier this month.

In evidence, the mother of the accused, 58-year-old Pauline Bell, told the court her son came home early one morning covered in blood.

She said: "I opened the door to him and walked up the stairs behind him. His clothes were heavily stained. I noticed there was a knife hanging out of Graeme's trouser pocket. There was blood on the knife.

"I took it from his pocket and said 'I'm going to call the police'. I didn't want him to go anywhere. I wanted him to stay until the police arrived."

Bell, who had previously served a one-year jail term for assault, did not give evidence in court but claimed through his legal team that he was acting in self-defence.

It was claimed he had gone to see Mr Ferguson at his home after he had been texted by the older man and offered cannabis in return for sexual favours.

The jury rejected his version of events and heard Bell had stolen a quantity of cannabis resin from Mr Ferguson that night.

On Friday, defence advocate Donald Findlay QC told the court his client came from a respectable background.

Mr Findlay added: "He has a family who are really supportive and who are well organised. However, at some point he has gone off the rails."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.