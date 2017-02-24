Farmer left Highland calf to die trapped in muddy bog

Detlef Meier from South Ayrshire did not provide adequate food or water to his cattle.

Highland cow: Serious neglect at South Ayrshire farm. Scottish SPCA

A farmer who left a calf to die in a muddy bog and failed to provide adequate food or drinking water to his herd has been banned from owning cattle for five years.

Detlef Meier from South Ayrshire, was also fined £5000 for a "shocking case of severe neglect".

The 63-year-old Maybole was sentenced in Ayr on Friday for causing unnecessary suffering and the failure to ensure the welfare of animals.

Some 20 of his Highland cattle were found to be seriously underweight during a Scottish SPCA investigation.

Chief inspector Karl Knowles said: "Meier had failed to provide suitable nutrition and drinking water, adequate shelter from adverse weather, and a dry clean resting area and protection from the deep muddy hazardous environment he knew his animals were enclosed within.

"Upon inspecting the property, over 20 young cattle were identified as severely underweight due to inappropriate feeding methods, whilst another young calf had to be physically removed from a muddy bog area where it had become trapped and died.

"We are delighted the court has handed this sentence down, and hope Meier seriously considers his suitability to own and care for bovines in the future.

"We are grateful for the help we received from the Animal Health and Welfare Officers from Ayr Trading Standards and APHA vets for their help in bringing this to a successful conclusion."

Calf was found dead in muddy bog. Scottish SPCA

