Man raped child in woods and told her to stop crying

Gerald Wilson admitted abusing a total of four children between 1987 and 1994.

Court: Wilson will be sentenced next month (file pic).

A man raped a seven-year-old girl in woods then ordered her to stop crying because only two-year-olds cried.

Gerald Wilson, 67, from Lockerbie, admitted on Friday to raping and sexually abusing the girl over a five-year period in the 1990s.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Wilson raped the girl for a second time not long afterwards in an empty house he was working in.

Wilson also admitted sexually abusing a young boy when he was aged between six and 13 .

He further pleaded guilty to sexually abusing another boy and girl. The abuse began when the boy was three and the girl was five.

Prosecutor Stephen McCloy said: "The accused drove the girl to a wooded area in Dumfries and Galloway and told her to get out the car.

"He then had sexual intercourse with her. The girl states that this was sore and she kept telling him to stop."

"They then returned to the car and he drove her home. She was crying and the accused told kept telling her to stop crying. He told her it was only two-year-olds who cried."

The court heard the abuse took place in the Dumfries and Galloway area between 1987 and 1994.

He was charged after one of his victims went to police in 2013 and an investigation was launched.

Judge Lady Scott placed Wilson on the sex offenders register and deferred sentence until next month.

She told him: "In view of the sustained sexual abuse I will order an assessment of the risk you pose to children."

Wilson has previous convictions for lewd and libidinous practices and was jailed for two years in 2001.

