Woman is rescued from river by emergency services

Police received several calls after she was spotted in the River Nith in Dumfries.

Rescuers: The woman was spotted in River Nith. Police Scotland

A woman was rescued from a river by emergency services.

The 48-year-old woman was taken to hospital after being recovered from the River Nith in Dumfries.

Police said they received several phone calls from members of the public after the woman was spotted in the water around 12.05pm on Friday.

Nith Inshore Rescue, the coastguard and the fire and rescue service all worked to save the woman from the water.

She was rescued around 12.50pm and was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.