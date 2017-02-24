Doctor hurt as prisoner tries to escape from hospital

The 31-year-old HMP Shotts inmate was restrained by security and medical staff.

Hospital: Prisoner tried to flee during routine appointment.

A doctor has been injured as a prisoner made an escape bid during a routine medical appointment.

The 31-year-old prisoner from HMP Shotts tried to escape during a visit to Wishaw General Hospital on Friday afternoon.

He was restrained by G4S security staff, who were also assisted by medical staff at the hospital.

During the struggle a worker, understood to be a doctor, was injured.

A spokesman for the Scottish Prison Service said: "I can confirm there was an incident involving a prisoner from HMP Shotts at Wishaw General Hospital today.

"We will be working with Police Scotland in investigating the full circumstances of the incident.

An NHS Lanarkshire spokeswoman said: "We can confirm there was an incident involving a member of our staff and they have not sustained any serious injuries."

