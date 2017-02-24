Passenger dies weeks after crash between car and bus

The 69-year-old had been in hospital since the collision in Wishaw on January 27.

Fatal crash: Incident took place on Glasgow Road. © Google 2017

A woman has died in hospital following a crash between a car and a single-decker bus in North Lanarkshire.

A Nissan Micra was travelling westbound on the A721 Glasgow Road in Wishaw at around 1.40pm on Friday, January 27, when it collided into the back of a stationary green and white single-decker bus.

The incident happened at the roundabout near the road's junction with Netherton Street.

The driver of the Micra, a 49-year-old man, was not injured but his 69-year-old female passenger, who had been sitting in the rear of the car, suffered serious injuries.

She was taken by paramedics to Wishaw General Hospital for treatment but died of her injuries almost four weeks later on Tuesday.

The 59-year-old driver of the bus was not hurt and neither were any passengers on board.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Sergeant Stewart Dyer, of Motherwell road policing unit, said: "At the time, the crash may have seemed minor and people might have thought there was no need to speak to police.

"However, now that the lady has died, we need to speak to anyone who was either on the bus at the time or who may have seen the crash happen."

Anyone with information can contact the road policing unit at Motherwell on 101.

