Thousands stolen from elderly couple during break-in

A gang forced their way into the couple's house in Paisley and stole cash.

Several thousand pounds in cash has been stolen from an elderly couple during a break-in at their home.

Police said the couple were left "very distressed" following the break-in in Huntly Terrace, Paisley around 1pm on Wednesday.

A group of men, all wearing dark clothing, forced their way into the house while the couple were out.

All of the suspects are described as being between 20 and 30 years old.

It is understood that a high four-figure sum of money was taken.

Police are now appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.

Detective constable John Sharkey from Paisley CID said: "This group of men broke into a house a stole a significant quantity of cash and the owners have been left very distressed by this incident.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the surrounding area on Wednesday lunchtime and may have seen a group of men matching the above description, or anything suspicious, to get in touch.

"Anyone with information can contact officers at Paisley CID via 101 or alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence."