Flower campaign to encourage cervical cancer screening

A giant wall of flowers has been set up in Glasgow city centre as part of the drive.

Flowers: Screening campaign. STV

A giant wall of flowers has been set up in Glasgow city centre as part of a drive to get women talking about cervical cancer screening.

One thousand flowers are being given away to women throughout the day as a reminder not to ignore their next smear test, which can detect cells that could turn into cancer.

Six women are diagnosed with cervical cancer every week in Scotland and it is the most common cancer in women aged 25 to 35.

When the flowers are removed, they reveal the phrase "Nip It In The Bud".

The slogan is being used in the cervical screening campaign by NHS Health Scotland and the Scottish Government.

Scots broadcaster Storm Huntley has added her voice to the initiative.

She said: "There's still a lot of fear and embarrassment surrounding smear tests and as a result too many of us aren't getting checked out.

"I hope this campaign will get people talking about cervical screening and how important it is that we all make time for our regular smears.

"I admit, going for a smear is not something I look forward to, but the consequences of not going could be much worse."

Figures show that one in three women in the 25 to 35 age group don't go for their smear test when invited.

Campaigners say the five-minute test is the best way to protect women from cancer, helping to save around 5,000 lives a year in the UK.

Christine Paterson, a practice nurse at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said: "No-one looks forward to a smear appointment, but I want to reassure women that we're trained to make the test go as smoothly as possible.

"I've done hundreds of smear tests and afterwards, most women - especially those that it's their first time - are surprised by how quickly it's all over.

"Don't ignore your next smear invite, and if you missed your last smear test, contact your GP practice to find a time that suits you."