Probe as man's body discovered at house in Renfrewshire

The death of a man whose body was found in Johnstone is being treated as unexplained.

Police: Body found (file pic) © STV

The body of a man has been discovered at a house in Renfrewshire, police have said.

Officers were called to Greenend Avenue in Johnstone at 10.15am on Saturday.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and parts of the scene have been cordoned off.

A post mortem is due to take place to establish the full circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."