'Knife-wielding' man arrested at Ayrshire shopping centre

Police were called to the Rivergate centre in Irvine amid reports a man had a knife.

Arrest: Man 'seen with knife'. STV

Police have made an arrest following reports a man was seen with a knife at a shopping centre in Ayrshire.

Officers were called to Rivergate Shopping Centre in Irvine on Saturday afternoon.

Shoppers reported seeing the man covered in blood before police arrived. A man has now been detained.

A police spokeswoman said: "Around 2.05pm police were called to reports of a man with a knife at a shopping centre in Irvine.

"Officers attended and a man has been arrested and detained in police custody in connection with the incident."