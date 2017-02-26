Celtic's Billy McNeill battling dementia, family reveal

The Parkhead club's 'greatest ever captain' has lost the ability to speak.

Celtic legend Billy McNeill is battling dementia and has lost the ability to speak, his family have revealed.

The 76-year-old Lisbon Lion was diagnosed with early onset dementia seven years ago.

His wife Liz McNeill has told how he lost his voice 18 months ago and struggles to follow conversations.

Speaking to a Sunday newspaper, she said she does not know if the former captain can remember his glory days at Celtic.

During a glittering career at the Parkhead club, McNeill became the first Briton to lift the European Cup after a 2-1 win over Inter Milan in Lisbon in 1967.

He also led Celtic to nine successive league titles and won seven Scottish Cups and six League Cups, before having two spells as manager.

Mrs McNeill said: "It is sad. We don't know what he can remember because he can't communicate.

"We don't know if he can remember what he did. Sometimes, you will see something, a smile or a look, but then it goes."

The news of his condition comes as the 50-year anniversary of his European Cup win approaches.

In 2015, Celtic honoured the former Scotland defender by unveiling a statue of him outside the stadium.

Mrs McNeill added: "If this had happened to him when he was younger, then I might feel different but he's 77 in March and we have to accept it.

"We take it day by day."

McNeill became Celtic's first official Ambassador in 2009, and the club's chief executive Peter Lawwell has described him as their "greatest ever captain."

Mr Lawwell said: "Billy is a man of true stature, someone who has given so much of his life to Celtic and at all times with such grace, humility and dignity. He is respected by all in football and someone who will always be loved dearly by all Celtic supporters.

"Personally, it is a privilege to have known Billy for so many years. To me he will always be such an inspirational figure.

"We were delighted to welcome Billy as our Ambassador and recently to honour all he did for the club when we unveiled his magnificent statue at CelticPark, a fitting tribute to Celtic's greatest ever captain.

"We have always been in close contact with Billy and his family and have been well aware for some time of the challenges he has been facing, a situation he has met with true bravery, a quality synonymous with Billy McNeill.

"I know Liz has been an absolute tower of strength too for Billy. Her compassion and care for Billy has been crucial and I would like to pay tribute to her and the rest of the family.

"He is a very special man and everyone at Celtic will continue to give Billy and his family every support."

