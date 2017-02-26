  • STV
  • MySTV

Celtic's Billy McNeill battling dementia, family reveal

STV

The Parkhead club's 'greatest ever captain' has lost the ability to speak.

Football: Anniversary of win approaching.
Football: Anniversary of win approaching. ©SNS Group

Celtic legend Billy McNeill is battling dementia and has lost the ability to speak, his family have revealed.

The 76-year-old Lisbon Lion was diagnosed with early onset dementia seven years ago.

His wife Liz McNeill has told how he lost his voice 18 months ago and struggles to follow conversations.

Speaking to a Sunday newspaper, she said she does not know if the former captain can remember his glory days at Celtic.

During a glittering career at the Parkhead club, McNeill became the first Briton to lift the European Cup after a 2-1 win over Inter Milan in Lisbon in 1967.

He also led Celtic to nine successive league titles and won seven Scottish Cups and six League Cups, before having two spells as manager.

Mrs McNeill said: "It is sad. We don't know what he can remember because he can't communicate.

"We don't know if he can remember what he did. Sometimes, you will see something, a smile or a look, but then it goes."

The news of his condition comes as the 50-year anniversary of his European Cup win approaches.

In 2015, Celtic honoured the former Scotland defender by unveiling a statue of him outside the stadium.

Mrs McNeill added: "If this had happened to him when he was younger, then I might feel different but he's 77 in March and we have to accept it.

"We take it day by day."

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1336609-statue-of-lisbon-lion-billy-mcneill-unveiled-outside-celtic-park/ | default

McNeill became Celtic's first official Ambassador in 2009, and the club's chief executive Peter Lawwell has described him as their "greatest ever captain."

Mr Lawwell said: "Billy is a man of true stature, someone who has given so much of his life to Celtic and at all times with such grace, humility and dignity. He is respected by all in football and someone who will always be loved dearly by all Celtic supporters.

"Personally, it is a privilege to have known Billy for so many years. To me he will always be such an inspirational figure.

"We were delighted to welcome Billy as our Ambassador and recently to honour all he did for the club when we unveiled his magnificent statue at CelticPark, a fitting tribute to Celtic's greatest ever captain.

"We have always been in close contact with Billy and his family and have been well aware for some time of the challenges he has been facing, a situation he has met with true bravery, a quality synonymous with Billy McNeill.

"I know Liz has been an absolute tower of strength too for Billy. Her compassion and care for Billy has been crucial and I would like to pay tribute to her and the rest of the family.

"He is a very special man and everyone at Celtic will continue to give Billy and his family every support."

Win: McNeill became club's Ambassador.
Win: McNeill became club's Ambassador.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.