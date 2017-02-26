Man found dead in house had 'significant injuries'

The death of the 42-year-old man in Johnstone is being treated as suspicious.

Death: Police investigating. STV

A man who died at a house in Renfrewshire had suffered "significant injuries," police have said.

The death of the 42-year-old man in Greenend Avenue, Johnstone is being treated as suspicious.

Detectives believe there was a disturbance at the house shortly before 1am on Saturday when someone came to the door.

They are seeking information on anyone who may have been "hanging around" the street.

The body of the 42-year-old man was discovered inside the house several hours later at around 10.45am.

A post mortem is due to take place on Sunday to establish the exact cause of death.

Detective inspector Mark Henderson of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team said: "The 42-year-old man was found with significant injuries and as such extensive police enquiries are ongoing to establish how he came about these injuries.

"We believe that there was a disturbance at the house around 12.50am on Saturday, February 25 when a person or persons came to the door and I appeal to anyone who may have heard anything at this time or anyone who saw anyone hanging around Greenend Avenue to contact police at Govan via telephone number 101."

Calls can also be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.