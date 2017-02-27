Drivers to be shown crash footage in safety campaign

Learners will be shown dash-cam footage of moments before fatal crash in Ayrshire.

Footage of the moments leading up to a horrific fatal crash in Ayrshire will be shown to new drivers as part of a road safety campaign.

It is hoped the New Driver Scheme will highlight the dangers of driving inappropriately to young drivers and those who are learning.

The crash, on a rural road near Stewarton in April 2014, resulted in the deaths of Patricia Brown, 52, and Alec Stewart, 18. Three others were injured.

A court was told the crash took place after a convoy of "boy racers" drove at speeds of up to 100mph along the road.

The scheme will be rolled out in South Ayrshire, but could be extended around the country.

Participating drivers will be shown a film which features the reflections of Alex's sister, Amy Stewart, who talks about the loss of her brother.

It will also feature "dash-cam" footage which documents the incident in detail.

Emergency services and the Motor Schools Association of Great Britian have backed the scheme.

Constable Craig Beaver, of the trunk road patrol group, said: "Too many young people are involved in serious and fatal collisions on Scottish roads.

"Young drivers may be familiar with the fact that speed can kill, however, statistics show that young drivers are more vulnerable on the road.

"Our presentation will demonstrate the consequences for new drivers, their passengers and other road users if they drive inappropriately."

He added: "We have a particular interest in reaching young drivers, however, all are welcome to attend."

Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) will be promoting the sessions through social media.

Companies that employ fleets of drivers are also being contacted to see if they could benefit from the scheme.

George Baggley, SFRS watch commander, said: "Young drivers are at a much higher risk of having an accident than older drivers.

"Drivers aged 17-19 only make up 1.5% of UK licence holders, but are involved in 9% of fatal and serious crashes.

"The aim of this programme is not to lecture new drivers on how to drive but to offer them knowledge and experience on how to drive safely."