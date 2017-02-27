Murder inquiry launched after man found dead in house

Steven Quail, 42, suffered 'significant injuries' before his death.

Murder inquiry: Steven Quail was found dead early on Saturday.

A murder inquiry has been launched after the death of a man in his Renfrewshire home.

Steven Quail, 42, was found at the property in Greenend Avenue, Johnstone, on Saturday morning.

Police said he had suffered "significant injuries" and said his death was being treated as murder following a post mortem.

Detectives believe there was a disturbance at Mr Quail's house in the early hours of Saturday before he was found dead at around 11am.

Detective Inspector Mark Henderson of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team is leading the investigation.

He said: "Mr Quail was found with significant injuries and as such extensive police enquiries are ongoing to establish how he came about these injuries and trace the person or persons responsible.

"We believe that there was a disturbance at the house around 12.50am on Saturday when a person or persons came to the door and I appeal to anyone who may have heard anything at this time or anyone who saw anyone hanging around Greenend Avenue to contact police immediately.

"I understand that crimes of this nature can cause concern in the local community and I would like to reassure local residents that additional officers will be on patrol in the area and anyone with any concerns or information can speak to these officers."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

