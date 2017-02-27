Driver slashed during bottle attack on his bus in Glasgow

The 47-year-old suffered a cut to his arm during the serious assault in Springburn.

First Glasgow: The driver was targeted on his bus. eastleighbusman

A driver was slashed with a glass bottle during an attack on his bus.

The 47-year-old victim was targeted on the First Glasgow service in Springburn.

Police said they are investigating the serious assault, which occurred on Thursday morning.

The driver suffered a cut to his arm and was treated at the scene by ambulance staff.

Officers are hunting for two men who carried out the attack.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "At around 8.35am on Thursday February 23 police responded to a report of a 47-year-old man being seriously assaulted on Springburn Road, Glasgow.

"Enquiries into the incident are continuing."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

