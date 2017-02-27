King of the grill: Scotland's best kebab house revealed

  • STV
Alla-Turca in Glasgow defeated nine other finalists to take the top prize.

Kebab: Winner of Scotland's best revealed.

Scotland's most popular kebab was crowned at a lavish London ceremony on Sunday.

The British Kebab Awards recognise the best in the country and shine a spotlight on the versatile dish beloved of high-end Persian restaurants and students stumbling home from a night out.

This year, Scotland's best kebab house was awarded to Glasgow institution Alla-Turca, which beat out nine rivals.

Shortlisted doner dealers were competing for prizes in 15 categories from Best Kebab Van to Best Newcomer and Best Fine Dining ahead of the fifth annual awards ceremony.

Members of the public were invited to nominate their favourite kebab shops. These were whittled down to a shortlist based on the number of public votes received with bonus points for nominations from MPs.

The winners were crowned after a final round of judging by the British Kebab Awards judges including shadow economic secretary Jonathan Reynolds and fellow MP Nadhim Zahawi.

MOoe than 1200 guests including more than 50 MPs and Lords attended Sunday's ceremony in London where they were treated to a cocktail reception, three-course meal and a special beer brewed especially for kebabs.

Among MPs handing out and attending the awards were MPs David Amess, Dawn Butler, Justin Madders, Andrew Percy, Vicky Foxcroft, Wayne David, Jo Stevens, Wes Streeting, Nigel Adams, Simon Danczuk, Ruth Smeeth, Ben Howlett, Paul Scully, Roger Mullin, Barry Gardiner, William Wragg and Natalie McGarry.

British Kebab Awards and Bira creator Ibrahim Dogus said: "Every year we see the competition get tougher so I congratulate every kebab business that won a British Kebab Award.

"MPs got behind their kebab shops and restaurants by the dozen with more than 40 nominating businesses in their constituencies and that's great to see. I look forward to seeing what the contenders serve up in 2018."

The kebab industry is worth more than £2.8bn a year to the British economy and supports around 200,000 jobs across restaurants, suppliers and the food industry.

Every day 1.3 million kebabs are sold across Britain, and there are now more than  20,000 kebab outlets in the UK selling around 2500 tonnes of lamb and chicken doner a week.

Scottish kebab house of the year finalists

  • Dino's, Forfar

  • Marmaris, Perth

  • Tony's Kebab Shop in Kirkcaldy

  • Ali Baba, Edinburgh 

  • Hanedan Turkish Restaurant, Edinburgh

  • Best Kebab House, Edinburgh

  • Samsun's Speciality Kebab and Pizza, Edinburgh

  • Yeni Restaurant, Edinburgh

  • Nawroz Restaurant, Edinburgh

  • Alla Turca, Glasgow

Alla-Turca wins best Scottish kebab house. Mehmet Er

