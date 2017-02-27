Murder accused admits killing man in 'street attack'

Lee Monaghan died in Greenock, Inverclyde, after the incident last August.

A murder accused has admitted killing a man in an alleged street attack.

Stephen Kane appeared in court accused of murdering Lee Monaghan in Greenock, Inverclyde, last August.

The 20 year-old's QC Donald Findlay pled guilty to a reduced charge of culpable homicide on his behalf.

But, prosecutor Peter McCormack told a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow: "That plea is not acceptable."

Kane will now stand trial for murder later this year.

The allegation includes claims Mr Monaghan was repeatedly struck on the body with a knife or knives on August 24 in the town's Belville Street.

Kane faces two accusations of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

He is also accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice in Greenock Cemetery by giving police a false name.

Lady Scott set a trial due to begin on June 19 in Livingston.