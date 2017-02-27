Body of man discovered on beach in North Ayrshire

The 55-year-old was found on Stevenston Beach on Sunday night.

A body of a man has been found on a beach in North Ayrshire.

The 55-year-old was discovered in Stevenston around 7.35pm on Sunday.

Police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A police spokeswoman said: "About 7.35pm the body of a 55-year-old man was found on the beach near Trelawney Terrace in Stevenston.

"A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

"There is nothing to suggest the death is suspicious at this time."