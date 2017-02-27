  • STV
Former head teacher 'took £400 meant for school trip'

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

Gillian Neeson accused of a string of offences at St Mun's Primary School in Dunoon.

School: Case due to begin. (file pic)
School: Case due to begin. (file pic) Dave Thompson/PA

A former head teacher has been accused of taking hundreds of pounds meant for a school trip to London for her own use.

Gillian Neeson, who was head teacher at St Mun's Primary School in Dunoon, has been accused of a string of financial misconduct incidents by the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS).

She is also accused of claiming travel expenses to which she was not entitled in 2012 and 2013.

A hearing will take place later this week, and Ms Neeson could be banned from the classroom if the charges are proven.

In 2013, it was reported Ms Neeson had been sacked by Argyll and Bute Council but was planning to appeal, claiming unfair dismissal.

The GTCS has set out eight separate charges against her and alleges Ms Neeson is "unfit to teach".

She is accused of taking £400 for her own personal use in February 2013 despite knowing that the money had been set aside for a school trip to London.

Ms Neeson is also accused of failing to record money donated towards a pupils' trip to London.

In the summer of 2013 she is accused of failing to record receipt of a £200 donation towards the London trip.

She if further accused of being absent without reasonable cause and failing to record a cash donation from a local councillor.

Three charges relate to claiming money for travel which the GTCS says she was not entitled to.

A hearing is due to begin in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

