Man charged with murder after death of 20-year-old
Robert Leathem, 31, is accused of killing Steven Russell in Possilpark.
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a young man in Glasgow.
Robert Leathem, 31, was accused of killing Steven Russell and has appeared in private at the city's sheriff court.
Mr Russell, 20, was found with serious injuries in Bardowie Street, Possilpark on February 10 and died later in hospital.
Leathem, from Glasgow, also faces an assault charge.
He made no plea when he was appeared on Monday and was remanded in custody by sheriff Sam Cathcart.
He will appear for a full committal hearing next week.
