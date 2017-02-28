Lorry overturns on A75 and forces closure of road
One lane has been shut near Newton Stewart while the HGV is recovered.
A lorry has overturned on the A75 in Dumfries and Galloway, closing part of the road.
The HGV crashed on the route near Palnure south of Newton Stewart shortly before 8am on Tuesday.
No one was injured and no other vehicles were involved.
One lane of the road was closed from 10am to allow the lorry to be recovered.
Motorists are urged to take extra care in the area while the operation is ongoing.
Police Scotland said it would issue an update to drivers when the lane was reopened.
