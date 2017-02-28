Lorry overturns on A75 and forces closure of road

One lane has been shut near Newton Stewart while the HGV is recovered.

Closure: Police are at the scene (file pic).

A lorry has overturned on the A75 in Dumfries and Galloway, closing part of the road.

The HGV crashed on the route near Palnure south of Newton Stewart shortly before 8am on Tuesday.

No one was injured and no other vehicles were involved.

One lane of the road was closed from 10am to allow the lorry to be recovered.

Motorists are urged to take extra care in the area while the operation is ongoing.

Police Scotland said it would issue an update to drivers when the lane was reopened.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.