Missing girl, 16, 'may be seeing person she met online'

Abbey Lewis might have travelled around 300 miles to Birmingham from Saltcoats.

Missing: Abbey Lewis was last seen in Saltcoats.

A teenage girl has been reported missing after possibly travelling 300 miles to see someone she met online.

Abbey Lewis was last seen at about 11.15pm on Sunday heading in the direction of Saltcoats railway station in the North Ayrshire town.

The 16-year-old was reported missing by her family on Monday.

In an appeal to trace the teenager on Tuesday, officers said they believed she may have heading to Birmingham by train "to meet someone she has met online".

Sergeant Ryan Paterson said: "Enquiries carried out so far have shown that there is a possibility that she is heading to the Birmingham area to meet someone she has met online and we are liaising with our colleagues at British Transport Police to check trains and linking in with other police forces to gather any addition information that could help us trace Abbey."

Abbey was last seen in Dockhead Street walking towards Green Street near the railway station in Saltcoats, police said.

She is described as 5ft and of slim build with collar-length dyed blonde hair and wearing glasses.

When she was last seen she was wearing a black padded jacket, blue jeans, white Adidas trainers with a black backpack and carrying a grey holdall.

Anyone with information relating to the missing teenager is asked to contact the police on 101.

