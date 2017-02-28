  • STV
Paedophile read 'abuse manual' before attacking toddler

STV

Ross Bayley carried out an 'opportunistic' attack on a two-year-old boy.

Court: Bayley was jailed for two years (file pic).
A man carried out an "opportunistic" sexual attack on a two-year-old boy after reading an "abuse manual".

Ross Bayley, of Perth, abused the toddler after viewing a guide on "how to abuse children and get away with it" on the "dark web".

The High Court in Glasgow heard the document Bayley looked at was so disturbing that an experienced police analyst felt sick after viewing it.

The 28-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to sexually abusing the toddler.

Lady Carmichael told him: "You have admitted sexually abusing a young child. This was an opportunistic attack on a young boy. He now has little memory of it but it caused great distress to his immediate family.

"The social workers who prepared reports on you say you have a high risk of of sexually reoffending."

Lady Carmichael also ordered Bayley to be monitored in the community for five years after his release from prison and placed him on the sex offenders register.

Bayley was investigated by police after a toddler revealed he had been sexually assaulted by him.

The child told his mother what Bayley had done and added: "He said it's OK, though." 

At this point the boy's mother burst into tears.

The matter was reported to the police and Bayley's DNA was found on the boy's underpants.

The court heard police also seized computer equipment from Bayley's home.

Prosecutor Steven Borthwick said one of the sites visited offered "detailed and graphic advice on how to groom and sexually abuse children".

Police cybercrime examiners said the material was extensive and amounted to "a manual of how to abuse children and get away with it".

The court heard one of the analysts with nine years' experience could not continue reading as the content made him too upset and sick.

A cache of indecent images of children being sexually abused was also recovered.

Unemployed Bayley, formerly of Kinnoull Hill Place in Perth, admitted sexually assaulting the two-year-old boy at a house in Perth on June 8 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to having indecent indecent images of children.

When police detained first offender Bayley he told them: "I'm really, really sorry. I need help."

A total of 1511 indecent images and four videos were found at Bayley's home with some at the most extreme level.

The court heard Bayley told social workers he stumbled across the material because his computer had been hacked.

Defence solicitor advocate Murray Macara QC said: "I have spoken to him and he stands by his guilty plea. 

"If the only charge he faced had been the indecent images this case would not have been in the High Court."

