Rape inquiry police revisit scene of attack near school

The 27-year-old woman was targeted in Elderslie, Renfrewshire, last Monday.

Rape: Police are investigating the attack. STV

Detectives investigating the rape of a woman near a primary school have spoken to more than 70 people as part of the inquiry.

The attacker struck his victim, causing her to fall to the ground in the attack in Elderslie, Renfrewshire.

Police said the 27-year-old woman was walking along a path between Byres Road and Glenmalloch Place near Wallace Primary School at the time of the attack at about 8pm on February 20.

Officers revisited the scene a week later on Monday night after they previously appealed for nearby residents to search their bins and gardens for discarded clothing they did not recognise as the attacker fled with his victim's trousers.

On Tuesday, detective inspector Louise Harvie said: "Officers have continued carrying out extensive enquiries in the local area, including door-to-door enquiries.

"We are continuing to collate and review CCTV footage to see if further information can be obtained.

"Last night, officers revisited the scene of the incident. Over 70 people took the time to speak with officers and we are grateful for their assistance.

"Officers will assess all information received to determine if it can assist with the ongoing investigation."

She added: "We would continue to ask local residents in that area to check their gardens and bins for any item of discarded clothing which they do not recognise as belonging to them."

The rapist is described as aged between 35 and 50, with receding dark hair. He was of medium to stocky build, appeared clean shaven and was wearing dark bottoms with a light T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

