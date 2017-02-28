  • STV
Footballer Islam Feruz fined for driving while banned

The Somalian-born Scotland under-21 international was caught in an £80,000 Porsche.

Islam Feruz: Fined £3000 at Glasgow's Justice of the Peace Court.
Islam Feruz: Fined £3000 at Glasgow's Justice of the Peace Court. SNS Group

Footballer Islam Feruz has been fined £3000 after driving an £80,000 Porsche while disqualified.

The 21-year-old appeared at Glasgow's Justice of the Peace Court to be sentenced for driving offence.

He also pled guilty last month to driving without insurance on Nelson Street in Glasgow on September 9, 2015.

Prosecutors claimed he attempted to pervert the course of justice by telling police he was Saeed Cabadella but his not guilty plea was accepted to that charge.

Former Celtic youngster Feruz, who is on loan to Swindon Town from Chelsea, was due to go on trial last year at the court but failed to appear when it was heard he was training in Tanzania.

On Tuesday, sheriff Mary McCrory fined Feruz a total of £3000 with 28 days to pay and further disqualified him from driving for 18 months.

The court heard police were patrolling the area at about 12.10pm and pulled Feruz over when they checked the car and saw it had no insurance registered to it.

He gave officers his details and on checking the police national computer it was revealed he was banned.

Feruz was not due to have his licence returned until February 2016 and only after he had sat the extended driving test.

Defence lawyer Bobby McCormack said: "His position is he had borrowed the car to drive the relatively short distance."

He added Feruz had been in a club beforehand and someone there phoned the police, who then stopped him outside the club and asked for his details.

Somalian-born Feruz had been tipped as future Hoops star after joining Celtic aged 10.

The club had successfully campaigned for him and his relatives to stay in Scotland.

After six years, he left for Stamford Bridge and later apparently downplayed Celtic's role in his family's fight against deportation.

He was then at the centre of a number of call-offs from Scotland youth squads.

Feruz has also recently been involved in short-lived loan spells at a string of clubs including Hibs.

